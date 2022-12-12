HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man has been charged with several felonies after a Friday assault investigation reportedly resulted in a struggle with a Hannibal police officer that included throwing the officer's taser.
Tyler Hudson, 27, of Hannibal, has been charged with first-degree assault of a special victim, second-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest for a felony, disarming a peach officer and first-degree property damage. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for the charges on Saturday
The warrant was a result of a Hannibal Police Department investigation into a reported assault which occurred at about 3 p.m. Friday. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Pleasant and Country Club for a report of a disturbance and found a victim who had sustained injuries.
Officers reported Hudson had left the scene, and was located at about 3:34 p.m. in the 2800 block of St. Marys Ave. An officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Hudson in a vehicle.
Hudson reportedly would not comply with the officer’s commands and a struggle ensued as the officer tried to remove Hudson from the vehicle to make the arrest. Once outside the vehicle, Hudson allegedly continued to resist arrest and eventually the officer drew a Taser. Hudson laid on the ground but would not fully comply with the officer by putting both hands behind his back to be handcuffed.
The officer attempted to use a Taser and continued to struggle on the ground. Hudson reportedly gained control of the Taser and threw it across the street, breaking it. Hudson allegedly attempted to grab items on the officer’s duty belt and obtained the officer's flashlight.
The officer utilized strikes to Hudson to gain control, and a short time later Hudson was taken into custody.
Hudson's bond was set at $100,000 cash only, and he remains in the Marion County Jail.
The officer sustained minor injuries and did not seek medical treatment. The Hannibal Police Department would like to thank citizens who called 911, and those who stopped to check on the officer.