HANNIBAL — A reported altercation on Saturday between employees at a Hannibal restaurant resulted in a Hannibal man facing charges with felony assault and weapons charges.
The Hannibal Police Department said officers were dispatched at 5:09 p.m. to Sticks and Stones Steak and Tap, 211 Munger Lane, for a report of an assault. Officers reportedly found an altercation had taken place between two employees in the kitchen.
Keith C. Scott, 36, of Hannibal, allegedly held a knife to the victim’s throat during the assault. Scott was arrested without incident.
He was taken to the Marion County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges.
On Sunday, the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Scott, charging him with first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Scott’s bond was set at $25,000 cash. He remains in the Marion County Jail.
No serious injuries were reported as a result of this incident.