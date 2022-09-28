Hannibal man faces arraignment for weapons charges

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man has been bound over for arraignment to the Tenth Circuit Court after a preliminary hearing in the Marion County Associate Court on Monday.

Brian L. Blackstun Jr., 29, of Hannibal, appeared with Special Public Defender Fredrich Cruse before Judge John Jackson. The state was represented by Marion County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Katie Walker-Williams. Evidence was presented regarding charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm. 

