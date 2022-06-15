HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man facing drug-related charges has been bound over to the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court for arraignment following a Monday preliminary hearing.
Billy R. Williams Jr., 27, of Hannibal, faces felony charges of trafficking drugs, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
Williams appeared with defense attorney Joe Welch before Marion County Associate Judge John Jackson. Marion County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Garreth Cooksey represented the state.
Jackson heard evidence related to the case and announced the court found probable cause to bind Williams over to Circuit Court for arraignment. Williams' arraignment hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21, before Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd.
Hannibal police officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad executed a search warrant in the 2100 block of Gordon Street on February 9, after a lengthy narcotics investigation for the distribution of fentanyl.
As officers approached the residence Williams reportedly fled on foot. Officers saw Williams removing items from his pockets and dropping them on the ground as he ran. During the foot pursuit, Williams fell and was apprehended without further incident.
Officers collected numerous capsules from the street and snow where Williams had run.
A substance believed to be cocaine and nearly 100 doses containing a substance believed to be fentanyl was recovered following the pursuit. During the search of the home, officers located a large quantity of marijuana, a digital scale and other items consistent with the distribution of narcotics.
Williams was currently out on bond for drug trafficking charges from a 2021 Marion County case that the ACES had conducted. The Tenth Circuit Court subsequently issued a warrant for the defendant.
Williams’ bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety. He remains in the Marion County Jail.