HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man faces arraignment related to charges of child endangerment and weapons charges in two cases stemming from incidents reported in 2021 and 2022.
Jerome Gaston, 23, of Hannibal and originally of Las Vegas, Nev., is scheduled to appear before Tenth Circuit Court Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd for arraignment on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
During a Monday preliminary hearing in Marion County Associate Court, Judge John Jackson announced the court found probable cause to bind the defendant over to the Tenth Circuit Court for arraignment on the charges.
The defendant is represented by Public Defender Jennifer Richardson. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represented the state.
Gaston was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child in a warrant issued by the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court.
The arrests were the result Hannibal police officers’ investigation of a reported shooting. No injuries were reported. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded to a report of a shooting March 22 on Shawnee Trail.
Witnesses told officers a male subject had fired a gun and fled the area by vehicle. Officers received a description of the vehicle, which was located at a residence on Starlight Ridge.
Officers contacted subjects at the location and reportedly found Gaston hiding inside the home. Officers learned a toddler was inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting and the child was released to family members.
Officers arrested Gaston and recovered two firearms.
Additionally, Gaston faces a third-degree assault charge in relation to a reported shooting from 2021. The defendant appeared before Judge Jackson for a Monday preliminary hearing regarding that case. Jackson announced probable cause to bind Gaston over to the Tenth Circuit Court for the charge.
The defendant is also scheduled to appear for arraignment for this case on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at about 9:51 a.m. Nov. 5, 2021 in the 300 block of Mark Twain Ave.
A man involved in the 2021 shooting had fled the area before officers had arrived. Officers spoke with another man on the scene who was involved in the incident. About 15 minutes from the time of the initial call, officers went to another location and took the man into custody who had previously fled along with a firearm.
The following Friday, a warrant was issued for Gaston, in connection with the reported shooting. He was initially charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
