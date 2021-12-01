PERRY, Mo. — A Hannibal man was killed Tuesday morning when struck by a vehicle while standing in a Ralls County roadway.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the incident occurred at 5:15 a.m., Nov. 30, on MO 19, 3 south of Perry.
Involved in the mishap was a 2014 truck tractor driven by 41-year-old Mohamed A. Abdulrazik of Euless, Texas.
According to the accident report the truck was northbound on MO 19 when it struck 55-year-old Melvin L. Hisel of Hannibal who was kneeling in the northbound lane.
Hisel was pronounced deceased by Ralls County Coroner Robert Vanwinkle at 7:05 a.m. Hisel was taken to the Bienhoff Funeral Home in Perry.
