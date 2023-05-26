HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man died in a Thursday night crash while fleeing from police.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1988 Honda VT600CD driven by David L. Hall, 54, of Hannibal, was heading south at 5:25 p.m. on Marion County Road 430, one mile south of Hannibal, and fleeing from the Hannibal Police Department when it struck a northbound 2002 Ford Fusion driven by Makenzie R. Williams, 18, of Hannibal.
