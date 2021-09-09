ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A Hannibal man died Wednesday in a three-vehicle accident in St. Charles County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 8:53 a.m. on Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive.
Three vehicles were westbound, a 2006 Harley-Davidson Sportster driven by 26-year-old Austin L. Bergheger of Hannibal, a 2015 Ram 3500 operated by 50-year-old Willie L. Davis of Edmund, Okla., and a 2021 Toyota 4 Runner driven by 28-year-old Angelo D. Russo of St. Charles.
According to the accident report, the Ram was in lane three, the Toyota was in lane two and the Harley Davidson was in lane three. The Harley Davidson attempted to pass the Toyota and ran into the back of the Ram. After the impact the Toyota struck the driver of the Harley Davidson.
Bergheger, who was wearing a safety device, was taken to the St. Louis County morgue by Lonnings Mortuary Service.