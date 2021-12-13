SHELBYVILLE, Mo. — Justin E. Douse, 40, of Hannibal, was found guilty by a Shelby County jury on five counts of aggravated statutory sodomy and one count of sexual misconduct involving a child.
After the two-day trial ended, the jury on Friday found Douse guilty of committing the offenses against a girl between January 2017 and May 2018. The victim was 12 years old when she disclosed the abuse to a forensic interviewer in August 2018 and again in January 2019.
Douse faces a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment on each of the five aggravated statutory sodomy counts and a maximum of seven years on the count of sexual misconduct involving a child. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2022, in Shelby County.
The case was investigated by the Hannibal Police Department and the Cape Coral, Fla., Police Department in conjunction with the Child Advocacy Center of Hannibal, the Child Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida and the Missouri Children’s Division.
The case was prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant with assistance by Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Garreth Cooksey and Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office’s victim advocate Lori Flynn.