Hannibal man charged with shooting BB gun at moving vehicle

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man faces several charges after reportedly shooting a BB gun at a moving vehicle on Thursday.
The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued an arrest warrant for Kevin B. Walker, 19, of Hannibal, charging him with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and property damage.
The charges stem from an incident that began at about 1:42 p.m. Thursday in the area of Shawnee and Atoka.
A car was driving in the area of Shawnee and Atoka. Walker reportedly was familiar with the driver of the car and allegedly discharged a BB gun at the vehicle as it drove by.
The vehicle was damaged, but the driver did not suffer any injuries.
Walker was taken into custody without incident and officers recovered the BB gun.
Walker was transported to Marion County Jail, where he remains lodged. His bond was set at $100,000 cash only.