HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man faces a felony charge of first-degree endangerment of a child after Hannibal police officers responded to a Monday disturbance.
Officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded to a disturbance at about 12:38 a.m. in the 2400 block of Market Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they observed a two-year-old child lying on the floor wearing only a diaper despite the cold temperatures inside the home. The child appeared to have faint breathing.
Officers reported the father, Jade A. Helm, 34, of Hannibal, would not allow them to clothe the child and did not want medical assistance for the child. Officers took protective custody of the child and called for an ambulance. The child was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of potential methamphetamine exposure.
Helm was placed under arrest and taken to the Marion County Jail for a 24-hour hold pending formal charges. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. His bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.
Helm remains lodged in the Marion County Jail. Children’s Division of Marion County assisted.
