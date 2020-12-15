Hannibal man charged with burglary

HANNIBAL — A reported domestic disturbance on Monday night resulted in a Hannibal man being charged with burglary.
Officers with the Hannibal Police Department received a call reporting a domestic disturbance at about 8:40 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, in the 4000 block of Pushmataha. During the investigation, officers alleged that Neil A. Lewton, 39, of Hannibal, intentionally drove his vehicle into a parked vehicle that was in the driveway of a residence, forcing the parked vehicle into the home.
According to the investigation, Lewton then went into the home and damaged property within. Lewton was not in the area, but officers located him a short time later in the 3200 block of Warren Barrett Drive.
Lewton was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail, where he was placed on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. There was apparent structural damage to the home.
A warrant was issued by the Circuit Court of Marion County on Tuesday, Dec. 15, charging Lewton with first-degree burglary. He remains in the Marion County Jail with a $25,000 cash-only bond.