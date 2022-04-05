HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man has been charged in connection with a reported robbery attempt Monday morning.
Hannibal police officers arrested Jon C. Otten, 40, of Hannibal, after they responded to a report of a robbery attempt at Huck Finn Shopping Center. Officers received a dispatch about a reported robbery attempt at about 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Witnesses provided police officers with information that a male suspect reportedly entered a business in the 500 block of Huck Finn Shopping Center, brandished a firearm and demanded an employee place items from the store in a bag.
The employee reportedly refused, and the male ran from the business. Witnesses provided a description of the suspect and officers began canvassing the area.
Within six minutes, officers located Otten in Huck Finn Shopping Center. They arrested him without incident. During the investigation, a pellet gun was recovered near the scene of the attempted robbery.
Otten remains in the Marion County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.