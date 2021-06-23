HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man has been arrested in connection with a June 20 burglary at storage facility, following a search warrant two days after the the incident.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Hannibal Police Department, served a search warrant Tuesday morning at 228 N. Griffith Street in Hannibal. The search warrant resulted in numerous stolen items being recovered.
These items were reported stolen on June 20 from eight different storage sheds located at E&B Storage facilities, just west of Hannibal. The suspect was identified as Zachary A. Laffey, who resides at the Griffith Street address. Laffey was taken into custody on June 22, by deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
The property was seized and is currently awaiting release to each of the owners. Laffey is currently housed in the Marion County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, with a $25,000 surety bond.
The Sheriff's Department said Laffey is currently on probation with the Missouri Department of Corrections for theft, theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.