Hannibal man arrested on warrant, drug charges

HANNIBAL — Hannibal police officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad (ACES) observed Paul J. Sultzman, 39, of Hannibal, sitting in a vehicle at about 2:59 p.m. Monday, in the 2100 block of Gordon.
Sultzman had a felony parole warrant in Missouri and a felony warrant in Illinois. Sultzman was known to flee from officers. Prior to contacting the suspect, officers strategically placed themselves in areas where Sultzman would not be able to successfully flee.
Officers contacted Sultzman, and he ran on foot. However, slipped and fell in the snow as he tried to run. Officers apprehended him without further incident. Sultzman was found in possession of a substance officers believed to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The vehicle was searched, and officers found numerous items believed to be stolen.
Detectives are working to locate the owners of the stolen items.
Sultzman was transported to the Marion County Jail.
