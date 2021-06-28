STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly damaged an ATM.
Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were dispatched at 4:58 a.m. to the 100 block of Shinn Lane for an alarm.
When officers arrived, they reportedly found an ATM had been tampered with and damaged. Officers were able to identify the suspect vehicle and later arrested 39-year-old Jon C. Otten.
Police said officers obtained and served a search warrant for Otten’s vehicle. Evidence from the property damage was reportedly found, along with a firearm and pills.
Otten was placed on a 24-hour hold and taken to the Marion County Jail. On Sunday, a warrant was issued charging Otten with unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree property damage, possession of a controlled substance and stealing from a financial institution.
Otten’s bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety. He posted bond on the charge and was released.