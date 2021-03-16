HANNIBAL — A verbal altercation resulted in the issuance of a warrant and the arrest of a Hannibal man for drugs and weapons violations.
The Marion County Tenth Judicial Circuit issued a warrant on Wednesday March 10, charging Michael R .Fitzpatrick, 41, of Hannibal, with trafficking drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.
The arrest was a result of an officer investigating a verbal altercation on Monday March 8, involving Fitzpatrick and another subject on Munger Lane at Stardust Drive. During the investigation, the officer determined no criminal charges were needed and Fitzpatrick was allowed to leave the scene. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a significant amount of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a loaded firearm and items to suggest the sale of narcotics.
Officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad conducted a search on Tuesday March 9 of a residence in the 1900 block of Chestnut, where they located Fitzpatrick hiding in a shower.
Fitzpatrick remains lodged in the Marion County Jail. His bond is set at $100,000 cash only.