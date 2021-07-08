HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after Hannibal Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance report near 30th and Market Street.
While at the scene, officers learned that the male subject, Chester Rickey, 51, of Hannibal, had a municipal warrant out for his arrest. Rickey reportedly resisted officers when taken into custody.
Upon further investigation, officers reportedly found a container which held substances believed to be marijuana wax, methamphetamine, and LSD.
Rickey was taken to the Marion County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold. A warrant was issued Wednesday charging Rickey with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety and Rickey remains in the Marion County Jail.