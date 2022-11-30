Hannibal man arrested on child abuse charge

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man has been arrested and faces a felony count of child abuse after a Tuesday investigation between Hannibal police officers and representatives of the Marion County Children's Division.
The 10th Judicial Court of Marion County issued a warrant on Wednesday for Terrell A. Clay, 21, of Hannibal, for felony abuse or neglect of a child by causing serious physical injury. The investigation began on Tuesday when detectives with the Hannibal Police Department were notified by Marion County Children’s Division personnel that a one-year-old had been examined at Hannibal Regional Hospital on Monday, then transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for broken bones and other potential serious injuries.
