Hannibal man arrested on charges of stalking, resisting arrest

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man faces two charges of stalking and one charge of resisting arrest after a Tuesday traffic stop.
The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued two warrants charging James W. Pitney, 56, of Hannibal, with two counts of stalking one count of resisting arrest.
The warrants stemmed from a traffic stop at about 1 p.m. Tuesday on Palmyra Road when Hannibal police officers encountered Pitney traveling at a slow rate of speed.
Officers observed a female walking in the area. They spoke with her and learned Pitney had reportedly been following her as she was walking, even driving upon the sidewalk.
Officers located Pitney in the Hannibal Middle School parking lot, where they reported he attempted to drive away.
Officers reported they had to remove the keys from Pitney's possession to prevent him from fleeing. Pitney would not exit the vehicle and had to be removed by officers.
Pitney was arrested and issued citations for driving while intoxicated, open liquor, and no proof of insurance. He was placed on a 24-hour hold for stalking and resisting arrest. Pitney remains incarcerated in the Marion County Jail with a total bond of $50,000 cash or surety, representing a $25,000 cash or surety bond for each warrant.
