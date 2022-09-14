Hannibal man arrested on charges of stalking, resisting arrest

Pitney

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man faces two charges of stalking and one charge of resisting arrest after a Tuesday traffic stop.

The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued two warrants charging James W. Pitney, 56, of Hannibal, with two counts of stalking one count of resisting arrest.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.