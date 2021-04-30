HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly burglarizing a Hannibal establishment.
Hannibal Police was called Wednesday afternoon to 1 Columbus Drive in on a report of a burglary. Several items were reported stolen from the establishment and signs of forced entry were reported. It was reported that a suspect had broken into the establishment earlier in the week.
Hannibal Police were able to identify Bradley Yohn, 34, as the suspect and arrested hiom.
Yohn was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Marion County Jail. A warrant was issued charging Yohn with second-degree burglary.
Yohn remains in the Marion County Jail on $50,000 bond.