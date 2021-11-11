HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man has been arrested on a first-degree arson charge in connection with an early-morning fire Wednesday at Laura Hawkins Hall, 100 N. 11th St.
The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Kijan B. Watts, 22, of Hannibal on Thursday, Nov 11. Watts was charged with first-degree arson stemming from an incident which occurred at about 12:42 a.m. Wednesday. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department and firefighters with the Hannibal Fire Department responded to 100 N. 11th St. for a report of a sounding fire alarm and smoke.
Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters discovered smoke coming from the door of an apartment on the third floor. The Hannibal Fire Department was able to make entry into the apartment and extinguish the fire. Detectives were able to establish that Watts was responsible for intentionally setting a fire inside the apartment. Watts was located at another location that afternoon and taken into custody without incident.
Watts is being held in the Marion County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. The fire displaced several residents of the building, and one resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The Red Cross and State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted.