Hannibal man arrested for violating conditions of release

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man who has previously released on bond was back in jail Wednesday after a judge ordered his arrest for violating conditions of his release.
Jade A. Helm, 34, of Hannibal, was granted a request for a change of judge before Tenth Circuit Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd on Friday, Feb. 4. Public Defender Austin Smith represented the defendant. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represented the state.
On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Ralls County Associate Judge David Mobley was assigned to the case. The defendant’s arraignment hearing was held Tuesday, Feb. 15.
During a previous hearing, Marion County Associate Judge John Jackson approved a motion to amend Helm’s bond, with the defendant released on his own recognizance. The conditions specified Helm did not make contact with alleged victims or witnesses.
During the Feb. 15 hearing, Mobley ruled Helm had violated conditions of his release. A warrant was served for Helm’s arrest on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and he remains lodged in the Marion County Jail on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
Helm faces a felony charge of child endangerment. Mobley received potential dates from attorneys for a one-day jury trial in October, November and December.
Officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded to a disturbance at about 12:38 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, in the 2400 block of Market Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they observed a two-year-old child lying on the floor wearing only a diaper despite the cold temperatures inside the home. The child appeared to have faint breathing.
Officers reported Helm, who is the child’s father, would not allow them to clothe the child and did not want medical assistance for the child. Officers took protective custody of the child and called for an ambulance. The child was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of potential methamphetamine exposure.
