Hannibal man arrested for drugs, weapons charges as result of joint enforcement project

HANNIBAL — Hannibal police officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad (ACES) conducted a joint enforcement project with the Missouri State Highway Patrol in an effort to combat drug activity in Hannibal.
Officers stopped Justin L. Fuget, 33, of Hannibal, for a traffic violation on Friday. Fuget reportedly exhibited suspicious behavior and had a safe with him inside the vehicle. The Missouri State Highway Patrol K9 assisted, and a search of Fuget’s vehicle was conducted.
A loaded handgun and a large amount of a substance believed to be methamphetamine was seized. A warrant was issued on Saturday in the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Marion County charging Fuget with first-degree drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Fuget remains in the Marion County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
In addition to Fuget’s arrest, the enforcement project resulted in 21 traffic stops, eight citizen contacts, 11 citations, two open liquor arrests, four misdemeanor drug arrests and one felony drug arrest.
Officials with the Hannibal Police Department expressed their appreciation for the cooperation from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on the join enforcement project. The effort reflects the relationship between the two entities and their shared goal of making Missouri safer.
More enforcement projects may be planned in the future.
