HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man was arrested Wednesday after numerous items linked to a Tuesday burglary were found in his home.
In addition to his arrest on suspicion of burglary, Robert D. Reeves, 47, had an outstanding warrant from Ralls County for burglary and stealing.
Brenda J.A. Watkins, 22, of Hannibal, was also arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
James B. Watkins, 19, of Hannibal, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and a city warrant.
Reeves was taken to the Marion County Jail pending formal charges. Both Watkins' were released pending formal charges.