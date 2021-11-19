HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man has been arrested on the felony charge of burglary, following an incident Wednesday morning in the 7000 block of Veterans Road.
The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant on Thursday, Nov. 18, for Shawn L. Dowling, of Hannibal, charging him with burglary. At about 7:59 a.m. Wednesday, officers of the Hannibal Police Department responded to a burglary in the 7000 block of Veterans Road. During the investigation, officers obtained evidence from the scene linking Dowling to the burglary.
Dowling was taken into custody without incident. During his arrest, officers found Dowling in possession of the stolen property from the burglary. His bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. Dowling remains lodged in the Marion County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.