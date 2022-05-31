Hannibal man arrested during investigation for drugs

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man has been charged with drug-related offenses and resisting a law enforcement stop on Sunday.
Hannibal Police attempted to stop a vehicle in relation to a drug investigation initiated by the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad at about 5:39 a.m. Sunday. Officers reported the motorist fled from the scene and drove to a residence in the 1600 block of Hope Street.
The Hannibal Police Special Response Team was activated and executed a search warrant at the residence. During a course of the search, officers reported that they found a large amount of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Nathan K. Anderson, 43, of Hannibal, was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold. The Tenth Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant charging Anderson with distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest by fleeing.
Anderson’s bond was set at $100,000 cash only. He remains in custody at the Marion County Jail.
