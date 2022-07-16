Hannibal man arrested after reported burglary attempt

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man has been arrested following an alleged burglary incident on Monday afternoon.
Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were dispatched by NECOMM personnel to the 1200 block of Center Street in response to a report of a possible burglary in progress.
A nearby resident told officers they witnessed a white male driving a silver van the wrong way on Center Street, stopping in front of a home, then kicking the front door open.
Officers arrived on the scene and found the silver van with the driver’s side door open. The van had been reported stolen from the 400 block of West Terrace Ave. on Sunday.
Officers reported a white male exited the residence and attempted to flee. He was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.
The male provided a name to officers but refused to provide his date of birth. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded and used a mobile fingerprint reader.
The suspect was identified as Colton B. Bonar, 31, of Hannibal. Bonar had a felony warrant from Jackson County and a felony parole warrant from the State of Missouri.
Bonar was transported to the Marion County Jail. Additional charges may be filed at a later date.