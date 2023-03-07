HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man has been arrested following an incident at 5:07 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Center St. which resulted in an officer involved shooting.
No injuries were reported.
Updated: March 7, 2023 @ 6:55 pm
Hannibal police officers were dispatched by NECOMM personnel to the area regarding a report of a suspicious subject who was acting as if he was armed, according to a news release.
Upon arrival on the scene, the officer saw a man, later identified as Jacob T. Wilson, 37, of Hannibal, holding a knife in one hand. According to the report, the suspect told the officer he had a handgun in his waistband.
During the confrontation, the responding officer requested backup and issued lawful commands to Wilson not to draw any weapons. The officer reported seeing Wilson reach for what appeared to be a handgun from his waistband and pointed it toward the officer, while holding the knife in the other hand.
Camera footage from the pursuit vehicle shows a man with a mask partially covering his face. In the first image, the man is standing in a shooting stance while holding what appears to be a handgun. In the second image, the knife and the suspected handgun are displayed. A third image shows the man pointing the suspected handgun before moving toward the officer's point of cover.
The report stated that after Wilson failed to heed the commands, the officer took cover and fired rounds from a service firearm, which were deflected by the patrol vehicle. Wilson was not struck but fell to the ground, where he was detained.
Responding officers reported they secured Wilson and performed an assessment for injuries before medical personnel arrived. He was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital for evaluation, then was transferred to Marion County Jail.
The Tenth Judicial Circuit Court issued a warrant for Wilson, charging him with unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree harassment.
Upon further investigation officers, determined the suspected handgun was non-functional.
The officer involved in the incident is a five-year veteran with the Hannibal Police Department. Per department policy, the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is reviewed.
Wilson remains in Marion County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.
