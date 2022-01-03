Hannibal man arrested after ATM theft

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man is being investigated in connection with two ATM thefts, after his arrest following a Dec. 31 incident on Lindsey Drive.
A warrant was issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County on Saturday, Jan. 1, charging Jon C Otten, 40, of Hannibal, with receiving stolen property. Otten was arrested on Dec. 31, after Hannibal Police officers were called to the 100 block of Lindsey Drive to investigate a theft at an ATM machine. Officers found the machine had received extensive damage and a large sum of currency had been removed.
Officers subsequently served a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Head Lane. During the search, they found a large sum of currency and tools which were believed to have been stolen in a previous commercial burglary on Dec. 21, from the 4300 block of Paris Gravel Road.
Otten was currently out on bond stemming from an incident from June 26, where an ATM sustained damage in the 100 block of Lindsey Drive. Otten remains in the Marion County Jail on the current charge with a bond set at $25,000 surety.
Officers are continuing their investigation, and more charges could follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.