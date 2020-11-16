Hannibal Machine 'going green' with solar panels

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Machine is ready for its latest “green” addition, as the installation of solar panels completed on the plant’s south wall and slated to begin producing power this week.
Operations Manager Scott Haycraft said the process took about a year, beginning with some research after looking at online solar advertisements. The team effort included support from Missouri Rural Electric Cooperation and Saints Avenue Bank. After connecting with Utah-based Ion Solar, who installs American-made solar panels commercially across the country, Haycraft said they received funding to offset the installation cost through the USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program grant.
“It really helped offset the cost and make it much more affordable for smaller manufacturers or businesses like us,” Haycraft said.
Haycraft said he expects more businesses might install solar panels, noting the grant and the declining price of the panels is making it a more affordable option than it was previously. Hannibal Machine has four geothermal heating and air conditioning units powered by 8,000 linear feet of geothermal pipes. But Hannibal Machine consumes a considerable amount of power, and the solar panels are expected to cut average utility costs of $1,500 in half.
Haycraft said employees will be able to track the power production through their smartphones, along with checking the condition of each panel. If one of the panels is degrading during it’s 30-year warranty period, Haycraft said they can identify the problem area so Ion Solar officials can replace the cell.
Now that the project is coming to completion, Haycraft is excited about the new addition and getting to see the results.
“It was pretty slow at first, and we thought maybe we might not want to continue it, but we kept pushing toward it, and we realized the payback will be substantial and very quick,” Haycraft said. “We’re going to be looking at offsetting the cost — it’s very exciting to see, now, finally, and coming all together.”