Hannibal looking to create woodcarving club

HANNIBAL — Hannibal woodcarver Steve Holt recently led two woodcarving workshops at the Hannibal Arts Council. Both workshops were well received and sold out.
Now, Holt is looking to assist in the creation of a local woodcarving club. The club would be made up of members of all carving skill levels from beginner to advanced, with all age groups welcome.
People who are interested in being a part of an informal gathering surrounding the art of wood carving are asked to contact Holt. He can be reached by email at scholt@greenhills.net. Once interest is gathered, a group meeting will be scheduled and announced to the general public.
The goal for the club would ultimately be to host monthly meetings where participants would be encouraged to bring their own work projects and work alongside fellow woodcarvers while sharing projects, techniques and various forms of woodcarving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.