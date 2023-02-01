Hannibal looking to create woodcarving club

Hannibal woodcarver Steve Holt recently led two woodcarving workshops at the Hannibal Arts Council. Now the Hannibal Arts Council is looking to assist in the creation of a local woodcarving club that would eventually meet at the Hannibal Arts Council.

HANNIBAL — Hannibal woodcarver Steve Holt recently led two woodcarving workshops at the Hannibal Arts Council. Both workshops were well received and sold out.

Now, Holt is looking to assist in the creation of a local woodcarving club. The club would be made up of members of all carving skill levels from beginner to advanced, with all age groups welcome.

