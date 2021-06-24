HANNIBAL — Members of the Hannibal Lions Club gathered to celebrate 100 years of service to the community and across the world with a dinner and presentation at the Hannibal Country Club on Wednesday.
Lion's Club International's name stands for Liberty, Intelligence, Our Nation's Safety. The Hannibal Lions Club was formed three years after Lions Club International began with an organizational meeting led by Melvin Jones on June 7, 1917, in Chicago, Ill. Since 1920, the Hannibal Lions Club has joined fellow chapters in the mission: "We serve", collecting and distributing thousands of eyeglasses in the local area and distributing them around the world. Club President Doug Mills presented the history of the club as written by fellow member Ronald Meyer.
The Hannibal Lions Club began with 35 charter members in 1920, making it the oldest existing chapter in the Show-Me State and the 46th in the world. In 1925, Helen Keller challenged the Lions to become "knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness" during the International Convention of Lions in 1925 in Cedar Point, Ohio.
Today, the Hannibal Lions Club joins 46,000 clubs in 220 countries around the world dedicated to fulfilling the mission set out by Keller, collecting eyeglasses throughout the community to donate to people around the world and funding eye care research.
Meyer wrote about the time when fellow Lions Carl Watson and Joel Booth brought a four-drawer file cabinet to him, filled with records maintained by past Lions Club Secretaries Herman Clark and Fred Joy. From 1956 into the 1990s, Joy checked in every member during weekly meetings and retained each membership application during that time period.
The meetings began in the Mark Twain Hotel, moving to the Holiday Inn, then to the present location of Saints Avenue Buffet and Grill. Meyer also chronicled how the club's annual fundraiser began with whole catfish at Mark Twain Lake. The traditional pork steak came about due to price increases for catfish, and the event moved to Central Park. This year's event will return to the Y-Men's Pavilion.
Bradley L. Brice, a local taxi cab driver, had been helped with his vision issues by the Hannibal Lions Club. When Brice passed away, he left a large portion of his estate to the club to help others. Over the past 40 years, the gift has provided thousands of dollars to assist local residents with visual difficulties.
In 1993, the club opened its membership to women, with Karol Mueller and Nicole Lewis joining the club in October 1993, followed by Nancy Stuenkel and Debbie Burroughs in 1994.
Throughout the dining area at the Hannibal Country Club, Hannibal Lions Club members and guests were engaged in conversation and sharing stories with one another.
Lion Sue Giroux brought her husband, Ernie as her guest. She and Kristy Trevathan shared some memories and laughs. Giroux joined the club in 1996, and Trevathan mentioned she became a member a bit before that.
They traded jokes as Trevathan, a past president, noted with a smile she was recognized at one time as the female who had been a member the longest, not the oldest.
Trevathan remembered a humorous moment, noting you have to become vice president before becoming president. She was in charge of the Pork Steak Barbecue and she decided to make a joke.
"So I got up before the group, and I said, 'this year, we're going to have a few changes. We're going to have veggie burgers.' And there wasn't a smile — I didn't get any laughter. And I had to say, 'I'm just joking'," she said.
Sue Giroux shared another funny story about the club's traditions. There is a worn porcelain pot where the dues are collected. She said it is in "terrible shape", and one day someone suggesting replacing it.
"And everybody was like, 'no you can't. It's always been there'. So that was another little tradition. It's so ugly if you see it," she said with a smile.
Giroux focused on the good work the Lions Club does every day.
I just appreciate all that the Lions do for sure to help people with their eyesight," she said.
Dr. Woodrow Burt expressed his joy about being a part of the club as well, assisting underprivileged people.
"The Lions Club has had a very positive impact on the community and the surrounding area," he said.
At one table, Bill Craigmiles, and his wife, Wendy, Dick Motley, his wife, Darla, and Jim McKay and his wife, Margaret, recalled some highlights over the years. Bill Craigmiles and Dick Motley joined the Hannibal Lions Club in 1973. Since then, they have shared many great times while making a difference for improving vision for countless people in need through eyeglasses donations and funding of eye care research.
Wendy Craigmiles' father, Maurice Wendt, was in charge of distributing eyeglasses. When he passed away, Bill Craigmiles took over the important task. He and Mike McKay bring up to 10,000 eyeglasses to Jefferson City, Mo. at one time. From there, they are donated to residents of third-world countries. Dick Motley shared a light-hearted comment about the impact of the eyeglasses and eye research: "Eyeglasses help you see into the future."
As they talked about the excitement of the return of the pork steak dinner for 2021 following the cancelation due to the pandemic, Lions remembered stories longtime Lion Bobby Heiser would tell during the event. Each year, he baked beans for the meal.
Bill Craigmiles said eyeglass donations have dwindled in recent years, and he stressed the importance of giving the gift of sight to people in the United States and across the who are less fortunate or living with a disability.
The Hannibal Lions Club encourages anyone with eyeglasses they can donate to bring them to one of eight drop off locations in Hannibal, including local banks, eyeglass providers and Walmart.