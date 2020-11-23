HANNIBAL — Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases the Hannibal Free Public Library is closed to walk-in service, but has expanded its curbside pickup service.
“None of us liked making this decision. It seemed to be the best way to keep the public and library staff safe while still providing materials to check out. The decision will be revisited on a weekly basis,” Library Director Hallie Yundt Silver said.
Curbside pickups may be made 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Patrons may request books and other materials by placing holds in the library’s online catalog, by messaging the library through Facebook or the online catalog, by calling the library at 573-221-0222, or by sending an email to ref@hannibal.lib.mo.us.
To place holds or update library cards, patrons may call the library from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday or Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Patrons who do not have library cards or have lost their cards should call the library to complete a temporary registration over the phone. The library’s wi-fi extends into the parking lot, so people with laptops and devices may access it from their vehicles.
After a hold is placed, library staff will search the collection, find the items, call the patron, and check out the item to the patron. A time slot will be designated. Patrons who discover later that they cannot pick up their items in the agreed time slot are asked to call the library to make other arrangements.
The library requests 48 hours to handle requests, but can often fill holds more rapidly. Curbside pickup service will be provided at the back of the building through the fire door. Staff will bring items to patrons’ cars on the passenger side during reserved time periods. Patrons should return books and other materials in the exterior book drop located at the west side of the building at 200 South Church Street. The library will quarantine returned materials for a week before checking them in and returning them to circulation.
For more information about Curbside Pickup Service and other library resources, patrons are encouraged to call Hannibal Free Public Library, visit the library’s website, or like the Library on Facebook.