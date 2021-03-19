HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Free Public Library is holding a book sale from Thursday, March 18 through Saturday, March 27.
The sale is being restructured to increase safety in light of COVID-19.
“We are running the sale much differently than in previous years. It will be self-service in the Woman’s Club Room, and payment will be taken at the Front Desk Social distancing and face masks are encouraged," Library Director Hallie Yundt Silver said.
Everything is $3 a bag. The library will supply the bags. The book sale opens at 10 a.m. daily. It closes at 7:45 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
The library is not open Sunday. The book sale will be closed daily at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. for restocking. All proceeds benefit the library.
More information is available by visiting the Hannibal Free Public Library, 200 S. 5th St., calling 573-221-0222 or visiting www.hannibal.lib.mo.us. People can also find them on Facebook.