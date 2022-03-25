HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University says it is navigating back from a perilous financial situation that had financial advisers suggesting the school close at one point with a plan to eliminate debt by June.
HLGU executive committee and Board of Trustees members discovered the financial crisis in fall 2021. Declining enrollment totals and fundraising efforts were compounded by the COVID pandemic, Transitional President Rodney Harrison said during a press conference to discuss the state of the school on Friday.
Then-President Anthony Allen and board members hired an outside financial firm to assess the situation.
"Within weeks, the realities that had been masked by the COVID relief funds began to surface," HLGU Harrison said.
Allen was hopeful that increased fundraising efforts during the holidays could begin to reverse the university's financial situation. After Christmas break, it became clear that was not the case.
Harrison said initial suggestions from financial advisers were to close the doors of the 164-year-old institution. A shortfall of $2.2 million at the time meant the university was out of money and was unable to pay vendors and service providers. Spring enrollment was at a level lower than expected — 780 students currently.
Weekly donations and gifts — a crucial source of funding for the institution — had slowed to a trickle.
Allen retired for health reasons but is continuing to assist with fundraising efforts. Harrison accepted the Board of Trustees request that he serve as transitional president on a volunteer basis during a special meeting March 5.
He noted several HLGU graduates serve on the board and staff at Baptist Homes and Healthcare Ministries, where he concurrently serves as president.
"For this reason, I accepted the opportunity to serve this university," Harrison said. "Because I believe in its mission, and I believe in the students who come from this university into the marketplace."
Harrison stressed that depending on more donations or rising enrollment rates was not sufficient to reverse the university's situation. A special solemn assembly of prayer and fasting was held March 10.
The results of those prayers and discussions among staff, faculty members and students included the Integrity Plan. Each week, one half of all unrestricted gifts will be used to pay down all past-due invoices and one half of gifts will be used to pay off or pay down smaller invoices.
The goal is to pay off all outstanding debts by the end of the current school year.
"We are committed to restoring the trust of our faithful partners in this community, and we are thankful during this time for their patience," Harrison said.
Weekly giving has risen to about $90,000 per week, a large increase from about $2,800 per week before the financial situation was assessed. Board of Trustees members also approved a fundraising campaign targeting HLGU alumni and friends.
The Missouri Baptist Convention will partner with HLGU for a similar fundraising campaign. The efforts will continue through the summer with the goal of making all accounts current while incurring no additional debt.
Expenditures are being balanced with revenue through a 25% payroll reduction. The Chief Academic Officer and Academic Dean took a voluntary 60% pay reduction through the end of the academic year, and another vice president took a voluntary 50% pay reduction.
All full-time staff and faculty members have transitioned to a four-day pay and work week. Retirement contributions have been suspended, and two higher-salary resignations were received.
Harrison said volunteers and alumni have been filling in positions on campus. Pay structures for some educators has been changed from a per class to a per student basis.
Additionally, HLGU plans to streamline curriculum offerings. Harrison said average class size will grow from eight to 15 students. Also, the two traditional entry points of the spring and summer semester will expand to eight, and more hybrid and online offerings are planned. The summer semester will also see significant changes.
The school's financial advisers are confident the plan will be successful. The Board of Trustees approved a balanced budget for the 2022-2023 school year. Harrison said it will include funding for a salaried president and salaries for faculty and staff.
Initiatives with community partners are also in the works. More details are expected in the coming weeks, and Harrison noted these local efforts will bolster HLGU's long-term sustainability.
"I believe Hannibal-LaGrange has implemented the steps necessary to restore financial integrity. These corrective measures are solidly aligned with our Christian mission," he said.
Harrison has witnessed an outpouring of support from the community, students, staff and faculty members. Special question-and-answer sessions reflected the steadfast support and hope for the future, he said.
The June goal would allow HLGU to pay off vendors and service providers without having to extend payment arrangements. Checks have now been written to all vendors and partners, some of which had not received payment since November.
Harrison thanked everyone who has showed their support for HLGU during a time of need, giving the glory to God for the financial change.
"I actually came into this looking at the numbers and going, 'those don't look good,' and looking at the word of God and saying, 'there is nothing impossible for Him," he said. "And we have already seen that outlined. And even today, we are in a much, much healthier situation than we were just a few weeks ago. We continue to see God's goodness poured out and the sacrifices being made by the Hannibal-LaGrange team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.