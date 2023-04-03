HANNIBAL — Hannibal Kiwanis Pancake Day is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Saturday in the Hannibal High School cafeteria, and a special guest will be dropping by.
The Easter bunny will be making an appearance during the morning event, which includes all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage from 7 a.m. to noon. Tickets are available for $10 each. Children eight and under can eat for free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.