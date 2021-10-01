Hannibal Jaycees Warehouse of Nightmares promises scary good time in October

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Jaycees have been busy preparing their Warehouse of Nightmares haunted house, with Saturday marking the second day for the downtown event benefitting a good cause.
The haunted house takes place inside the Hannibal Jaycees’ building at 320 S. Third Street, with a variety of scary creatures and spirits ready to give visitors a fright. An escape room will also be set up for people to attempt to solve the puzzle to get out in time. The Hannibal Jaycees regularly give back to the community through donations to local organizations and support for various programs, and proceeds from events like the Warehouse of Horrors make those efforts possible.
On Thursday, Jaycees members Amanda Brown and Emma Dooley were busy taking parts off a car in preparation for a frightening new scene inside the haunted house. The Warehouse of Nightmares is open to the public from 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. each Friday and Saturday in October.
More information about the event is available by visiting hannibaljaycees.org or the Warehouse of Nightmares Facebook page.