HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Jaycees will host a free Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit & Run competition Saturday, April 24, at Bear Creek Sports Park, 8455 County Road 418.
Pitch Hit & Run is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball. This grassroots program is designed to provide youngsters with an opportunity to compete, free of charge, in a competition that recognizes individual excellence in core baseball/softball skills.
Boys and girls are divided into four age divisions: 7/8, 9/10, 11/12, 13/14, and have the chance to advance through three levels of competition, including Team Championships and the Finals during the World Series.
Check-in will start at 11:30 a.m., and the competition will begin at noon. Pre-registration is required by visiting https://pitchhitrun2021.leagueapps.com/events/2072587. Participants should also bring age verification such as a copy or picture of a birth certificate to the competition.
More information is available by contacting Local Coordinator Kami Harsell at ckhar997@gmail.com. The event is sponsored by Kyle Mack Shelter Insurance.