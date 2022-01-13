Hannibal Jaycees swear in 2022 officers

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Jaycees held their annual Award and Installation Banquet Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Old Train Depot in Hannibal.
The Hannibal Jaycees elect new board members every December, with swearing in occurring in January. The 2022 board includes Aaron Allen, chairman of the board; Amy Allen, president; Brant Dooley, first vice president (membership recruiting and retention); Bobi Stevens, second vice president (press and media relations); Cole Buckman, third vice president (grounds maintenance and improvement); Rhonda Stevenson, treasurer; Laci Daggs, assistant treasurer; Karla Ellison, secretary; and Courtney Foster, Amanda Brown, Claudia Hollister and Kylie Dooley, board members.
The Hannibal Jaycees chapter coordinates several major fundraisers and public events through the year for the betterment of Hannibal, donating thousands of dollars annually to local charities. Over the years, the Hannibal Jaycees have created their own Adopt-a-Family program, contributed to the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Salvation Army, the Hannibal Nutrition Center, AVENUES, the NEMO Humane Society, Toys for Tots, Cuddle Cat Rescue, Special Olympics, the Douglass Community Center, Kids in Motion, Pinkie Pals, the American Cancer Society — Wigs for Cancer Patients, Affordable Community Education and many other charitable organizations that serve the area.
Anyone who wants to make a difference in the lives of individuals in Hannibal and the surrounding area while having fun and learning crucial business and interpersonal skills, is invited to join the Hannibal Jaycees. Membership information is available by contacting 2022 First Vice President Brant Dooley at 573-822-5499 or hannibaljaycees@gmail.com.
