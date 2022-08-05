HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Jaycees recently supported St. Jude Children's Hospital by presenting a $1,405 donation to Tom Batenhorst for the St. Jude Quincy to Peoria Run.

The proceeds were raised from the entries from the 4th of July Parade during National Tom Sawyer Days. The Hannibal Jaycees have been a proud supporter of the cause and have been donating to the run since 2013.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.