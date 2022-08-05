HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Jaycees recently supported St. Jude Children's Hospital by presenting a $1,405 donation to Tom Batenhorst for the St. Jude Quincy to Peoria Run.
The proceeds were raised from the entries from the 4th of July Parade during National Tom Sawyer Days. The Hannibal Jaycees have been a proud supporter of the cause and have been donating to the run since 2013.
The Jaycees could not make the donations without the support of the community taking part in annual events.
The St. Jude Quincy to Peoria Run is an annual charity event benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Since 2005, supporters have traveled the 135 miles from Quincy to Peoria, raising $1,383,547 along the way to further the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.
St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
The Hannibal Jaycees would like to wish all the runners the best of luck on their run as the team of about 69 runners travel 135 miles during their run Aug. 5-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.