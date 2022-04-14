HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Jaycees Wing Ding has become a beloved annual tradition for teams and visitors alike.
The 18th Annual Wing Ding’s is scheduled for May 21 with the theme “Wings in Low Places.” Second Vice President/Press and Media Relations official Bobi Stevens said the event has been extremely popular throughout the years — many people were disappointed when the 2020 Wing Ding was canceled due to the pandemic.
Stevens said there will be plenty of space for booths for wing tasting, activities throughout the day and spots to relax with the subsequent move last year from the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center to the Hannibal Jaycees Tanyard Gardens at 320 S. Third St.
Areas will also be set up for activities like Beer Olympics, hot wing eating contests and cornhole games. The competition for best wings is a traditional part of the fun. Stevens said the judging process for best wings will take center stage this year.
As in past years, judges will not be aware of which team’s wings they are sampling. Judges will make their selections on the Tanyard Garden stage around 2 p.m.
“I think that will bring more fun to it, because sometimes you don’t know how things are judged,” she said. “I think if you see it being judged and how they judge it, it helps.”
Several teams will decorate their booths to reflect the yearly theme, and Stevens said competitors can win up to $250 for displaying the best-decorated booth. Every year, crowds of visitors and numerous team members dress up for the fun.
Gates will open at 11 a.m. and wings will begin to be served at 1 p.m. After the judges choose the winners of the wing competition, traditional games will take place throughout the area.
Locations will be set up for the traditional hot wing eating contest and Beer Olympics. Cornhole, washers and Hillbilly Golf are planned on a grassy area. Stevens said there are always six to 10 people who face off with a big pile of hot wings in front of them.
The Beer Olympics are popular each year during the Chili Cookoff, too. Stevens said the games consist of five-person teams competing in five different activities, with each person attempting to be the first one finished. Along the way, points are deducted if a competitor spills their drink.
Nauser Beverage, Golden Eagle Distributing, 100.9 The Eagle and 97.9 KICK-FM are sponsors for this year’s event. Stevens said the Hannibal Jaycees are looking forward to the event.
“It’s fun. We’re very excited to host it on our lot again,” Stevens said, expressing hope that April’s plentiful rain will translate into sunny conditions for this year’s Wing Ding.
Tickets are $10 each, with admission open to people 21 years of age and up. Stevens said the decision to increase the admission price was not an easy one. Stevens said surging prices for wings, oil and other items meant a bump in the ticket price was necessary to ensure the event could continue.
The early bird registration period has passed, but teams can register through Friday, May 20, when they can pick up their wings in preparation for Saturday’s competition. Registration is $75 per team.
Teams can register at hannibaljaycees.org under the “Wing Ding” tab or call Stevens at 573-795-5299 or Sara Rothweiler at 573-603-4184.
