HANNIBAL — The annual Hannibal Jaycees Halloween Parade attracted a large crowd on Saturday evening along Broadway and N. Main St. with a wide variety of vehicles and people handing out candy and entertaining visitors.
Numerous local businesses sponsored decorated vehicles and floats, and guests walking down Broadway and N. Main St. included participants from the Hannibal Jaycees Warehouse of Nightmares haunted house and performers from the Jacksonville Drumline Institute and the Louisiana Bulldog Marching Band.
