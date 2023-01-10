Hannibal Jaycees elect 2023 board members

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Jaycees conducted its annual banquet and installation of the 2023 President and board members Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Old Train Depot in Hannibal.
The election of new board members occurs every December. The 2023 board members include Chairman of the Board Amy Allen, President Brant Dooley, First Vice President (membership) Amanda Brown, Second Vice President (press relations and media) Claudia Hollister, Third Vice President (grounds maintenance and improvement) Jeremy Wolfe, Treasurer Laci Daggs, Assistant Treasurer Darci Clatt, Secretary Kylie Dooley and board Members Cassie Coons, Courtney Foster, Jamie McCoy and Christa Mcintosh.
