Hannibal Jaycees early fence painting kick-off for those with disabilities

HANNIBAL — National Tom Sawyer Days will do an early kick-off this Saturday morning when the first group of the season gathers in front of Tanyard Gardens for fence painting.
It’s the second year the Hannibal Jaycees will host their Missionable Fence Painting where people of all ages who have disabilities can experience fence painting in a controlled and safe environment.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. and while invitations have already been sent to some individuals, Emma Dooley of the Hannibal Jaycees says anyone who has disabilities is welcome to come down and participate the day of the event.
The fence painting will work just like the main fence painting event — which will begin on July 2 — but allows those who have disabilities to participate without the crowds and chaos. This also allows those who are running the event to offer help to participants if they need it.
“They will start at one end and go down the fence,” said Dooley. “If they need help, we can assist them with painting the fence.”
Participants from last year each received a magnet, but this year everyone will receive a medal.
The Jaycees encourage the community to come and cheer on the fence painters. Dooley said that cheers from the crowd really make a big difference in their experience.
“They love when people cheer them on and they like to race to see who can get it done first,” she said. “They get so excited and it’s a lot of fun.”
The Jaycees will also open up the carnival for those with disabilities at 10 a.m. July 1. Dooley said anyone with disabilities can come to Tanyard Gardens to enjoy the rides and sack lunch free of charge.
The Jaycees began their program called Missionable last year to allow those with disabilities to safely participate in their activities, which also includes the annual haunted house in October.
All Missionable activities are free of charge to participants.
