HANNIBAL — Sunny skies, music, food and a wide variety of unique cars, trucks and motorcycles highlighted the second Hannibal Jaycees Car Show at Tanyard Gardens on Saturday.
Winners were selected in several categories, including awards for the attendees with the best engine, best interior and best paint.
A people's choice award was also selected, and awards were presented for first-, second- and third-place winners in the motorcycle, truck and car categories.
The Hannibal Junior Jaycees sold donuts and coffee throughout the day. A total of $622 was raised for the 50/50 raffle. Aaron Allen won the $311 raffle prize, and donated the award back. The proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the James E. Cary Cancer Center.
Tom and Becky assisted with handing out awards to the various winners. Local sponsors and automotive enthusiasts judged the event, including Aaron Leake from Scott’s Minor Collison and Towing, Shane Powell from Short Ridge Custom and Collision and Jamie Ham from Bowen Auto Body.
