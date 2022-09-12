HANNIBAL — Classic trucks and cars continued to rumble past the entry booth around 10 a.m. Saturday, and Hannibal Jaycees First Vice President Brant Dooley was enthusiastic about the second year for an event showcasing special interest cars, trucks and motorcycles from the Tri-State region.
Dooley co-chaired the event with Aaron Allen, chairman of the board. The inaugural event was dedicated to veterans, with show proceeds benefitting 2x4s for Hope — a charity which constructs tiny homes for veterans. The 2022 event will again honor the women and men who served in the armed forces.
Dooley said the first show fell on Sept. 11, and he and fellow Jaycees members wanted to continue giving to a veteran-based charity. Hannibal Junior Jaycees members sold donuts and coffee, and a 50/50 raffle resulted in a total of $622 raised for the James E. Cary Cancer Center.
Aaron Allen won the $311 raffle prize and donated it back to the cause. Dooley explained why the focus on assisting veterans remained a constant theme for the event.
"Our veterans don't get enough recognition, and that's what we're about," he said. "They made the ultimate sacrifice, and the least we can do is help out a little bit."
As vehicles rolled into their spots, groups of spectators made their way slowly through the rows of muscle cars, custom vehicles, classic and modified trucks and motorcycles. Visitors of all ages often stopped to chat with show participants.
Dooley shared his enthusiasm for being a part of an event filled with energy and enthusiasm.
"I love it. I've been a car guy my whole life, so being able to put something on like this, with a group of people like this is awesome," he said. "I'm glad to give the car community a little something else to do in the fall."
Among the rows of gleaming paint and chrome, a returning participant, Charles West, of Canton, Mo., was shining the paint on his fully restored 1940 Ford V8 coupe. He won first place during the first Hannibal Jaycees Car Show. This year, he brought home the Best Interior award, along with a second first-place award plaque.
Ever since he was about 8 years old, he dreamed of owning a split-window coupe.
Seven years ago, he found what would eventually be a show winner. The couple had been sitting for about 30 years in a shop. At the time, it sported a plain red paint job and a replacement engine.
He and his father spent the next six years tearing it down and performing a frame-off restoration.
He described how the effort went down to "every nut and bolt," with the work being complete the year before the first Hannibal Jaycees Car Show.
West's visit to the Jaycees' second show was the second time he had driven the stunning two-toned coupe this year.
The variety of vehicles on display and the folks in Hannibal were among the reasons West wanted to return to the Hannibal Jaycees Car Show.
"I like it when you have a mix of everything," he said. "See, there's a lot of shows going on today all around the Tri-States, and I always make sure to try to come here to Hannibal, because you can't beat this town. I love coming back and seeing everybody and seeing all the different cars. You always get a mix of a little bit of everything."
West was happy to be a part of the event's cause. His brother and several uncles are veterans, and he stressed how he wanted to help give back to all who served, just as he has through his employer.
"I want to support them as much as possible," he said. "It's one of those things where we can never repay them for what they did. It's something I want to do — whatever I can to help repay."
As he carefully shined the fender of his coupe, West shared the goal behind all the hard work poured into the restoration effort. He always wanted to accompany his father on a Hot Rod Power Tour — he plans to make the journey in 2023.
Across the lawn, Nicole Gibbons and Matt Robinson walked with Brody Robinson, 5.
A 1972 Chevrolet Impala caught his eye when he exclaimed, "Wow! Look at this car!"
Gibbons said Brody's love of cars is a family affair.
"He just loves cars in general," she said. "My dad owns Gibbons Body Shop, so he just loves cars."
Tom and Becky visited the show to help hand out awards. This year's show was sponsored by Boland Automotive, Zumwalt Construction, K&K Performance Automotive, JS Auto Imports, Bates Asphalt, Nate's Auto & Tire, Nash Upholstery, Dan's Auto Care, Walden Bros Transportation, Scott’s Minor Collision and Towing, Mega Rush Diesel Performance, Xtreme Auto, Gibbons Body Shop, Clarkson Autoworks, B&B Tree Specialists and Anderson Auto Body LLC.
