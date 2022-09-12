HANNIBAL — Classic trucks and cars continued to rumble past the entry booth around 10 a.m. Saturday, and Hannibal Jaycees First Vice President Brant Dooley was enthusiastic about the second year for an event showcasing special interest cars, trucks and motorcycles from the Tri-State region.

Dooley co-chaired the event with Aaron Allen, chairman of the board. The inaugural event was dedicated to veterans, with show proceeds benefitting 2x4s for Hope — a charity which constructs tiny homes for veterans. The 2022 event will again honor the women and men who served in the armed forces.

