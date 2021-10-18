HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Jaycees’ first car show was held Saturday in Tanyard Gardens.

Participants brought a wide array of vehicles to showcase. The Hannibal Jaycees thanked all of the sponsors for helping with the event.

Award winners included:

First place - Charles West, 1940 Coupe

Second place - Bob Hofmeister, 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air

Third place - Dan Janes, 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Fourth place - Larry Gibson

Fifth place - Brennan Reed

Sixth place - John Franklin

Seventh place - Dwayne Zanger

Eighth place -Ryan Wenderski

Ninth place - Bill Brown

Tenth place - David Stanbridge

Best Paint - John Franklin

Best Engine - Larry Weerts

Best Interior - Steve Homan

People’s Choice - Jerry Barger

The first place winner received $1,000 cash, second place received $500 and third place received $250. The fourth–eighth place winners received plaques.

Best paint, engine, interior and people’s choice award winners received $100 each.

