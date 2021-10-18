HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Jaycees’ first car show was held Saturday in Tanyard Gardens.
Participants brought a wide array of vehicles to showcase. The Hannibal Jaycees thanked all of the sponsors for helping with the event.
Award winners included:
First place - Charles West, 1940 Coupe
Second place - Bob Hofmeister, 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air
Third place - Dan Janes, 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Fourth place - Larry Gibson
Fifth place - Brennan Reed
Sixth place - John Franklin
Seventh place - Dwayne Zanger
Eighth place -Ryan Wenderski
Ninth place - Bill Brown
Tenth place - David Stanbridge
Best Paint - John Franklin
Best Engine - Larry Weerts
Best Interior - Steve Homan
People’s Choice - Jerry Barger
The first place winner received $1,000 cash, second place received $500 and third place received $250. The fourth–eighth place winners received plaques.
Best paint, engine, interior and people’s choice award winners received $100 each.
