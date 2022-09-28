HANNIBAL — Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC) announced Wednesday that HOMEBANK is the latest organization to purchase stock in the Hannibal Industrial Development Company (HIDC).
Established in 1952, the HIDC Revolving Loan Fund is designed to provide gap financing to new or expanding businesses, encouraging participation from private lenders. Loans may also be utilized for retention efforts. Businesses located in Marion and Ralls counties are eligible for loan assistance.
As a part of the economic development efforts to support small businesses in Marion and Ralls counties, area businesses and citizens have purchased stock in HIDC, Mehaffy explained.
“Those cash contributions are used to establish a Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) for gap financing. The HIDC disburses money in the form of loans at interest rates, which are at or below market rate to small businesses or to businesses that cannot otherwise borrow capital," he said. "As the loans are repaid, the grantee uses a portion of the interest earned to pay administrative expenses and adds remaining principal and interest repayments to the RLF’s capital base to make new loans.”
HIDC is currently comprised of more than 100 shareholders with total cash reserves of over $200,000. The HIDC shareholders elect a Board of Directors to govern the organization. A committee of the Board recently revised the program documents and provided a framework for the RLF moving forward, according to Mehaffy.
In June 2022, HIDC Board of Directors approved a small business loan for a new farm-to-table butcher shop. Langhorne Meats and Provisions. The shop's goal is become Hannibal’s premier source for locally raised beef, lamb, pork and poultry. The business was approved for a loan to assist with planning and design services.
According to Langhorne owners Nikki Barr and Trevor Schultz, the company has purchased the building at 300 Broadway, with plans to revitalize the historic structure to create a high-end farm-to-table butcher shop.
“Langhorne Meats and Provisions is exactly the type of project. HIDC was established to support. I regularly hear from residents in the region about the types of businesses they would like to see in our area, and I remind them that HIDC is the mechanism to help with attracting and supporting these small businesses,” Mehaffy said.
Mehaffy noted that many projects never move forward due to a gap in the financing stack.
“Often, even with the help of family and friends, our entrepreneurs have a difficult time raising the capital needed for traditional lending. HIDC does not compete with our local lending institutions, but rather assists them by injecting private capital into the financing stack to get more deals to closing”, said Mehaffy.
Northeast Missouri Community Bank President Josh Wilson indicated that HOMEBANK recently purchased stock in the HIDC as a way to support local small business efforts. Wilson added, “As a locally owned bank for nearly 90 years, HOMEBANK has a vested interest in the growth of our community. We want to see current businesses expand and new entrepreneurs succeed. This Revolving Loan Fund may be the final piece of the puzzle for something great for the future of Northeast Missouri. We are proud to be a part of that.”
Currently the RLF has a maximum loan amount of $25,000.00. Eligible activities include the purchase of land, buildings, construction, equipment, working capital, inventory and machinery. Mehaffy is grateful to see a great deal of renewed interest in HIDC.
“We have been fortunate to see a number of new investors, like HOMEBANK, purchase stock in the HIDC RLF, and their contributions are already making a difference in our communities,” he said.
The Hannibal Industrial Development Company administers the loan program by accepting applications, working closely with the HIDC Board of Directors, servicing loans, monitoring the progress of the program and reporting to the HIDC Shareholders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.