HANNIBAL — Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC) announced Wednesday that HOMEBANK is the latest organization to purchase stock in the Hannibal Industrial Development Company (HIDC).

Established in 1952, the HIDC Revolving Loan Fund is designed to provide gap financing to new or expanding businesses, encouraging participation from private lenders. Loans may also be utilized for retention efforts. Businesses located in Marion and Ralls counties are eligible for loan assistance.

