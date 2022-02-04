HANNIBAL — Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council announced Friday that the Board of Directors of the Hannibal Industrial Development Company has officially adopted a new Revolving Loan Fund Program in support of small business.
Established in 1952, HIDC is designed to provide gap financing to new or expanding businesses, which will induce participation from private lenders. Loans may also be utilized for retention efforts. Businesses located in Marion and Ralls counties are eligible for loan assistance.
The purpose of the new RLF Program is to attract and assist in the startup of new businesses in Marion and Ralls counties. Additionally, the loan will provide funding for small growth projects as well as gap financing for larger projects.
The RLF’s goal is to assist in economic development through providing access to funds for clients who do not fit the traditional model of private bank loans.
According to Mehaffy, as a part of the economic development efforts to support small businesses in Marion and Ralls counties, area businesses and citizens have purchased stock in HIDC.
“Those cash contributions are used to establish a Revolving Loan Fund for gap financing. The HIDC disburses money in the form of loans at interest rates, which are at or below market rate to small businesses or to businesses that cannot otherwise borrow capital,” Mehaffy said. “As the loans are repaid, the grantee uses a portion of the interest earned to pay administrative expenses and adds remaining principal and interest repayments to the RLF’s capital base to make new loans.
Mehaffy explained how the program could grow, and how it all began with decisions made when HIDC was established.
“I am grateful for the foresight of the original shareholders to establish this RLF. In 1952, $200,000 was a significant fund balance,” Mehaffy said. “Given the current need in our area, it is our goal to grow the fund to over $500,000 and beyond in the coming months.”
Mehaffy is currently meeting with a number of businesses and individuals in the area that are interested in purchasing stock in HIDC to help grow the RFL.
Local businessman Jimmy O’Donnell explained how the RFL affects small businesses. “As a small business too, I need to look at cash flow, but I appreciate this opportunity to invest in our community’s future,” he said.
Eligible applicants include for-profit businesses existing as a legal business entity including but not limited to sole proprietorships, limited liability companies, S corporations or C corporations.
Loans of up to $25,000 are available and the loan terms are negotiable depending on applicant need, capability and current market rates.
In addition to the HIDC RLF program, HREDC was recently approved as a KIVA US Trustee allowing the organization to offer a microlending program. Kiva offers the world’s first personal micro-lending website, enabling everyday people to pool small lending contributions to entrepreneurs across the globe to include interest-free loans, no fees, up to $15,000. The loans are crowdfunded by people all over the world who lend as little as $25. With HREDC’s partnership with LISC, Borrowers can qualify for a LISC match of up to $15,000 as well.
“I am excited about our partnership with LISC and Kiva for microlending. This provides another option for local business owners to gain access to capital,” HREDC Entrepreneurship Specialist Maria Kuhns said.
More information about how to invest in HIDC is available by contacting HREDC at 573-221-1033 or via email at director@hredc.com.
The Hannibal Industrial Development Company administers the loan program by accepting applications, working closely with the HIDC Board of Directors, servicing loans, monitoring the progress of the program and reporting to the HIDC shareholders. More information is available by visiting hredc.com/resources/hannibal-industrial-development-company/
